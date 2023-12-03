Rajasthan: Counting trends indicate smooth sailing for BJP
People have voted for the honour of women and for the welfare of the poor, he said.Gehlots father performed magic shows, and the CM has said in the past that he assisted in some.Shekhawat asserted that the BJP will form the government in the state with a huge mandate.The election in Sriganganagars Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.In the current Assembly, the ruling Congress has 107 MLAs, BJP 70, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP three.The CPI M and Bhartiya Tribal Party BTP have two each and Rashtriya Lok Dal one.
- Country:
- India
The BJP appeared set Sunday to wrest Rajasthan from the Congress with counting trends a little after noon showing the party leading on 111 seats, way past the Congress which was ahead in 72 constituencies.
If the initial trends released by the Election Commission hold, the party is comfortably past the halfway mark of 100. Polling was held for 199 of the 200 seats in the state assembly on November 25.
Celebrations broke out at the BJP's state headquarter as the party crossed the majority-mark, in terms of trends.
Groups of women workers at that office raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The BJP is going to get a thumping victory and will form the government," a party worker said.
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a dig at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying his "magic" is over.
"The 'magic' has ended and Rajasthan has come out of the spell of the magician. People have voted for the honour of women and for the welfare of the poor," he said.
Gehlot's father performed magic shows, and the CM has said in the past that he assisted in some.
Shekhawat asserted that the BJP will form the government in the state with a huge mandate.
The election in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
In the current Assembly, the ruling Congress has 107 MLAs, BJP 70, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three.
The CPI (M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) have two each and Rashtriya Lok Dal one. There are 13 independents in the outgoing assembly and two seats (Udaipur and Karanpur) are vacant. PTI SDA AG DV DIV ASH ASH ASH
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat urges Delhi court to put Rajasthan CM on trial for defamation
HC asks SOG not to arrest Union Minister Shekhawat or file charge sheet without its approval
Raj: HC asks SOG not to arrest Union Minister Shekhawat or file chargesheet without its approval
'Magic' has ended in Rajasthan: Shekhawat takes dig at Gehlot as poll trends show BJP edge
"It is as inevitable as sun rising from the East": Gajendra Singh Shekhawat exudes confidence in BJP's victory in Rajasthan