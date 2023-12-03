"We corrected ourselves and are on road to victory": Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy

As the Congress crossed the majority mark in Telangana, party's Member of Parliament Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the party is on road to victory as we corrected the mistakes committed in 2014 and 2018 elections. Uttam Kumar Reddy told ANI "Congress will form the government. The biggest reason for our win will be that the people of Telangana love the Gandhi family. There is a special place in their hearts. We made a mistake in the 2014 and 2018 elections. This time we corrected ourselves and are on the road to victory."

On being asked if he can be the CM face in Telangana, Uttam Kumar Reddy said "It's not the right time to comment on this. We will wait for high command and then we will take action." As per the latest trends from the Election Commission, the Congress is leading on 66 seats, BRS on 37, BJP on 8, AIMIM on 3 and CPI is leading on 1 seat.

Telangana Congress President, Anumula Revanth Reddy is leading from the Kamareddy seat leaving CM KCR trailing behind. Telangana CM KCR is leading from the Gajwel seat. Since the formation of the State in the year 2014, BRS has been holding power with KCR as its chief minister.

Celebrations were seen outside the Congress office in Hyderabad over the party crossing the halfway mark comfortably. The party cadre chanted "Bye bye KCR". The Telangana election results will be important for the Congress as it heads into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A win in Karnataka and Telangana would further concrete its presence in the South.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said that Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders are in touch with the grand old party. On being asked if BRS leaders are in touch with the Congress party, Renuka Chowdhury told ANI "Of course! Today's politics is like that. They are in touch with us. Sometimes they take away ours (MLAs), and sometimes theirs come here."

The fate of 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties will be revealed as the counting proceeds. The contestants include 221 women and one transgender. A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling BRS.

A clear picture of the result is likely to emerge by noon. Telangana went to vote on November 30. In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had a 47.4 per cent vote share. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats. (ANI)

