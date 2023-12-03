Left Menu

Rajasthan polls: Chief electoral officer says final results expected by 1.30 pm

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta on Sunday said that 12 to 17 rounds of counting of votes have been completed and the final result is expected to be declared by 1.30 pm.As per the trends displayed on the website of the Election Commission of India, the BJP was leading on 112 seats in Rajasthan and the Congress on 71 out of the 199 seats that went to polls on November 25.Counting is going on.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 12:53 IST
Rajasthan polls: Chief electoral officer says final results expected by 1.30 pm
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta on Sunday said that 12 to 17 rounds of counting of votes have been completed and the final result is expected to be declared by 1.30 pm.

As per the trends displayed on the website of the Election Commission of India, the BJP was leading on 112 seats in Rajasthan and the Congress on 71 out of the 199 seats that went to polls on November 25.

''Counting is going on. So far, 12 to 17 rounds of counting have been completed. The results will be declared in around one hour,'' Gupta told reporters at the counting centre in Jaipur. Results are expected to be declared by 1.30 pm, the official added.

As per the EC's website, the BSP and the Bharat Tribal Party were leading on three seats each, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party on two and the Rashtriya Lok Dal on one seat. Independent candidates are leading in seven assembly constituencies.

While polling in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan was held on November 25, the election to Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023