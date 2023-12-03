Left Menu

"People trust only Modi ki guarantee": Uttarakhand CM as BJP sweeps Hindi heartland

Taking to X, Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami said that there is only one guarantee that is being trusted across the county.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that the people of the country trust only "Modi ki guarantee" as the Congress seems to have lost the mandate in the Hindi heartland- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in 2023 Assembly polls. Taking to X, Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami said that there is only one guarantee that is being trusted across the county.

"In India, people trust only one guarantee and that is 'Modi's Guarantee'," he wrote in a Hindi post on X. As the counting of votes continues, the BJP has taken a comfortable lead in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while also aiming to capture Chhattisgarh from Congress. Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Congress is poised to oust the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government to wrest power in another southern state.

Congress has been wiped out of Madhya Pradesh with the BJP winning its fourth assembly election in the state. Incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and the BJP decimated the Congress heading towards a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh.

As results of the Assembly polls came in, the Congress appeared on the verge of being voted out in Rajasthan as the state stays true to its cyclic voting trend, while in Chhattisgarh the BJP is poised to edge out the Congress in the state. The lone spark of joy for the Congress has come from Telangana where it is poised to form a government on its own. The electoral contest has gone wrong for the Congress in MP where they were pinning their hopes on a return to power.

The Congress which had just one Lok Sabha seat in MP and just two in Chhattisgarh will now realise that it no longer holds any aces in the Hindi Heartland and is now a party relegated to the South of the Vindhyas. The loss of the three states in the heartland will greatly worry the Congress, it means there are no takers here for the Congress' electoral volley 'Caste Census'.

The BJP appeared to upset the ruling Congress' applecart in Chhattisgarh, forging ahead in 54 of the 90 assembly seats, while the grand old party led in 35 seats, as per the latest information available with the Election Commission. As per the latest figures available from the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 160 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 67 seats.

The BJP crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan with its candidates leading in 111 seats while the Congress was ahead in 72. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

