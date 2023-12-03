"Too early to say who is winning..." Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav on trends of assembly elections

Left Menu

"According to the initial trends, BJP is leading in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and Congress is forming the government in Telangana. There is a close contest in Chhattisgarh. Therefore, I feel it is too early to say who is winning. The picture will be clear by 1 pm. We hope that Congress will win the elections," Bihar Deputy CM said.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 13:02 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to the trends of the Election Commission of India, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that it is too early to say who is winning, the picture will be clear by 1 pm. As counting progressed, as per the ECI, the BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while Chhattisgarh is witnessing a close fight between the BJP and the ruling Congress party.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the grand old party has comfortably reached the majority mark as per the latest trends of the Election Commission of India. "According to the initial trends, BJP is leading in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and Congress is forming the government in Telangana. There is a close contest in Chhattisgarh. Therefore, I feel it is too early to say who is winning. The picture will be clear by 1 pm. We hope that Congress will win the elections," Bihar Deputy CM said.

The BJP was leading in 157 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Congress on 71 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party in one, at 11:48 am, as per the ECI early trend results. The election to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly was a fight between the BJP and the Congress, whose then 15-month government, formed in the year 2018 was toppled from power in 2020 with help from Jyotiraditya Scindia who defected to the BJP from the Congress.

Counting of votes in elections to the 230-member state assembly held on November 17, began at 8 am today. Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents. Meanwhile, the beating of drums and dancing by BJP workers continued outside the party office in Jaipur, Rajasthan as official EC trends show the party is leading in 113 seats, Congress in 70 seats, and others are in single digits. There are 199 seats in the Rajasthan assembly, and the halfway mark is 100. The Congress has been in power in Rajasthan for the last term.

Moreover, the Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP is leading by two seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party - BSP by three seats and the Independent by seven seats. Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25. In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Chhattisgarh is witnessing a close fight between BJP and the ruling Congress party, as the BJP is leading in 43 seats, while Congres is leading in 39 seats in the state. The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46. The polling in the state was held in two phases. The first phase was held in 20 constituencies on November 7 with 223 candidates in the contest while the polling in the remaining constituencies with 958 candidates were held in the second phase on November 17.

In Telangana, the grand old party has comfortably reached the majority mark as per the latest trends of the Election Commission of India. The Congress is leading on 61 seats while the BRS on 36 and the BJP leading on 10, as per ECI. Telangana went to vote on November 30. The Telangana election results will be important for the Congress as it heads into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A win in Karnataka and Telangana would further concrete its presence in the South. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

