PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-12-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 13:03 IST
Scindia credits BJP's 'double-engine' govt, welfare policies as party leads in MP
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the BJP leading in counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said people have blessed the party's ''double-engine'' government at the Centre and in the state because of its welfare and development policies.

As per the latest trends available with the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 161 out of the total 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 66 seats.

''I have always told you that as far as Madhya Pradesh is concerned, people have given all their blessings to the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (at the Centre) and in the state led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan because of its welfare and development-oriented policies,” Scindia told reporters here.

Asked about the Congress' claim of coming to power in the state, Scindia quipped he heard that 'laddoos' were stocked and even posters and banners were pasted.

“I have always maintained that better wait for the result and am always confident of getting the people's blessings, and I bow before the entire population of the state for the BJP's success,” he said.

Referring to some comments made by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh against him on political matters, Scindia said, “I welcome Digvijaya Singh's curses and I express gratitude towards him from my heart.''

