Assembly polls: PM Modi likely to address BJP workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 13:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
With the trends giving the BJP a lead in three states in the assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address party workers here on Sunday evening, party sources said.

They said Modi is likely to address BJP workers at the party headquarters here.

According to trends issued by the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 155 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh and in 54 of the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh.

In Rajasthan, the BJP was leading in 111 of 199 seats, while the Congress was leading in Telangana.

