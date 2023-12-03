Rajasthan polls: Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat wins Chorasi seat

Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidate Rajkumar Roat won the Chorasi assembly constituency in Rajasthan, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.

This was the first election result from the state where polling was held on 199 seats of the 200 in the House on November 25.

According to the Election Commission, Roat won the seat by a margin of 69,166 votes. He secured 1,11,150 votes.

