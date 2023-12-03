Rajasthan polls: Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat wins Chorasi seat
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidate Rajkumar Roat won the Chorasi assembly constituency in Rajasthan, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.
This was the first election result from the state where polling was held on 199 seats of the 200 in the House on November 25.
According to the Election Commission, Roat won the seat by a margin of 69,166 votes. He secured 1,11,150 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Roat
- Rajasthan
- House
- Bharat Adivasi Party
- Rajkumar Roat
- India
- Chorasi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House blasts Musk's 'hideous' antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X
"Ashok Gehlot's govt will be deleted from Rajasthan's map," says BJP's Rajendra Rathore
White House slams Elon Musk on his remarks on antisemitism
White House blasts Musk's 'hideous' antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X
Congress sent Rajasthan to top in corruption, rioting: PM Modi in Bharatapur