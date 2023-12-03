Left Menu

NDPP's Wangpang Konyak wins bypoll to Tapi assembly seat in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 03-12-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 13:27 IST
NDPP's Wangpang Konyak wins bypoll to Tapi assembly seat in Nagaland
  • Country:
  • India

Wangpang Konyak of the ruling NDPP won the by-election to the Tapi assembly seat in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday, officials said.

He defeated Congress candidate Wanglem Konyak by 5,333 votes, they said.

While the NDPP got 10,053 votes, the Congress secured 4,720 votes in the seat, they added.

The by-election was held on November 7, and recorded a turnout of 96.25 per cent.

Only two candidates fought the by-election as the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominee was the joint candidate of the People's Democratic Alliance.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao on August 28. Wangnao was the MLA of the constituency for the last 10 terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023