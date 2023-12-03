People reposed faith in Modi's guarantees: BJP leaders

People have reposed their faith in ''Modi's guarantees,'' chimed together BJP leaders as the party appeared set on the path of victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

''The election results show people accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee of delivering on guarantees,'' senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said here.

Joshi, who was BJP's election-in-charge for Rajasthan, also took a dig at the Congress and the promises it made in the run up to the elections.

''People have blessed BJP in three states, endorsed Prime Minister Modi's leadership and rejected Congress' false promises,'' Joshi said.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Raman Singh said in Raipur,''People have reposed their trust in Modi's guarantees.'' Singh said the people have voted in the name of Modi and for his work over the past nine-and-half years.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave Modi's aggressive campaign ahead of the assembly election for the party's performance. ''Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The state is also in the heart of Modi ji. There is immense faith towards him. He held public meetings here and appealed to the people which has touched the people's hearts,'' Chouhan said in Bhopal.

In Jaipur, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a jibe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying people have come out of the spell of the ''magician.'' ''The 'magic' has ended and Rajasthan has come out of the spell of the magician. People have voted for the honour of women and for the welfare of the poor,'' he said.

Gehlot was born into a family of magicians and assisted his father during his tours.

Chouhan said the credit for the BJP's performance in the elections was also due to the ''infallible strategy'' of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and guidance of BJP President J P Nadda and the hard work of leaders and that of party workers. With the opposition holding out guarantees to the voters during the poll campaign, 'Modi ki guarantee' has been the constant refrain in Prime Minister's election speeches.

''Modi's guarantees begin from where hope from others end. That is why Modi's guarantees are popular,'' the prime minister had said on the campaign trail.

