Now, 'Modi tsunami' awaited in Bengal: Suvendu on BJP's performance in assembly polls

In the Lok Sabha elections, we will witness the Modi Tsunami, he added.Adhikari claimed that the assembly election results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will have an impact on West Bengal, and also Odisha.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 13:45 IST
Now, 'Modi tsunami' awaited in Bengal: Suvendu on BJP's performance in assembly polls
BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that the BJP's performance in the assembly elections of three states will have an impact on the political situation in West Bengal, where a ''Modi tsunami'' was waiting to happen in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari thanked the Bengali community of Chhattisgarh, claiming that their overwhelming support for the BJP played a decisive role in the assembly elections of that state.

''I received a call from the BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh, thanking me for the Bengal factor,'' he said.

''This is just a wave. The real tsunami is awaited. In the Lok Sabha elections, we will witness the Modi Tsunami,'' he added.

Adhikari claimed that the assembly election results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will have an impact on West Bengal, and also Odisha. ''We will see solid results in Bengal, and the elimination of this corrupt and family-led government here is certain. The BJP workers in West Bengal will celebrate this victory in the three states,'' he said.

The BJP was racing towards power in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and had a distinct edge in Chhattisgarh in a crucial electoral exercise ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, just months away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

