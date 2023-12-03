"We'll cross at least 124 seats in Rajasthan": Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan incharge Pralhad Joshi said that the people of Rajasthan have voted for the BJP and we will cross at least 124 seats in the state. "People have voted for BJP, positive commitment and the leadership of PM Modi...People have rejected Congress. The Congress party has always been giving bogus promises, people have seen it in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh. So they have failed. That's why they have been rejected," BJP Rajasthan incharge told ANI on Sunday.

"I am very happy, we will cross at least 124 (seats) in Rajasthan," he added. Union Minister Jitendra Singh gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that this is the success of the guarantee given by PM Modi.

"This is the success of the guarantee given by PM Modi. PM Modi does what he says...Rising above caste and religion, people voted for PM Modi," he added. The counting of votes in the four states, which went to the polls last month, started at 8 am on Sunday.

Rajasthan seems to have followed the over-three-decade-old trend of rotating governments and the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot appears to be on its way out. There are 199 seats in the Rajasthan assembly, and the halfway mark is 100. The Congress has been in power in Rajasthan for the last term.

Meanwhile, the beating of drums and dancing by BJP workers continued outside the party office in Jaipur as official EC trends show the party leading on 112 of the 199 seats so far. Congress is trailing on 70 seats.

Meanwhile, Bharat Adivasi Party leader Rajkumar Roat from Chorasi constituency won from 69166 votes. Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100.

In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. (ANI)

