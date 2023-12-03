Rajasthan polls: BJP candidate Samaram wins Pindwara Abu seat

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Samaram won the Pindwara Abu assembly constituency in Rajasthan, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.

Polling on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25.

According to the Election Commission's website, Samaram won the Pindwara Abu seat by a margin of 13,094 votes.

The BJP leader secured a total of 70,647 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)