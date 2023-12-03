"Digvijaya and Kamalnath are now history", says Ashwini Vaishnaw as BJP attains victory in Madhya Pradesh

As the Bhartiya Janata Party moved towards landslide victory by crossing the halfway mark of 115 in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Digvijaya Singh and Kamalnath were now history. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that "the entire country believes in PM Modi's guarantee and wants to join and support PM Modi's resolve to make the country developed and today's results clearly show this".

"Digvijaya Singh and Kamalnath are just history now, they should be forgotten now, and the country must move on the path of development", he added. Exuding confidence over BJP's win in Rajasthan, Vaishnaw stated that "We will definitely win in Rajasthan as well. The public has given a clear verdict on the corruption and law and order problems in Rajasthan".

As ECI results indicated a return to power, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan credited the double engine BJP government for the party's success in the state. "Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts", he said. Just a day ahead of voting, Chouhan had told ANI, "Kaante ki takkar', 'Kaante ki takkar'...'Laadli behna ne saare kaante nikaal diye (What neck-to-neck fight? The daughters and sisters seems to have set us on the road to victory"."I had said BJP will get a comfortable majority and we are getting it, I give the whole credit to Ladli Behnas for this impressive performance," Chouhan said on early trends.

Led from the front by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP had put all its might into the MP elections pushing central ministers and Lok Sabha MPs into the political arena.The Congress pushed its campaign around its 11 guarantees, which included a host of freebies, but the voter found nothing substantive in this with the BJP already giving the people the benefit of several social schemes especially the 'Ladli Behna' scheme that saw massive support amongst the women voters. (ANI)

