Rajasthan polls: BJP candidate Govind Prasad wins Manohar Thana seat
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Govind Prasad won the Manohar Thana assembly constituency in Rajasthan, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.
Polling on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25.
According to the Election Commission's website, Prasad won the Manohar Thana seat by a margin of 24,865 votes.
The BJP leader secured a total of 85,304 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharatiya Janata Party
- Prasad
- Rajasthan
- Govind Prasad
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bureaucratic reshuffle: Hara Prasad Nayak appointed joint secretary of NATGRID
"BJP will come to power with complete majority in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan": Keshav Prasad Maurya
Bharat Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad was admirer of Indian culture: CM Yogi
UP Dy. CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says BJP leaders support caste census; only central government can get it done
UP CM Adityanath pays tributes to Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary