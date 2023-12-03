Rajasthan polls: BJP candidate Govind Prasad wins Manohar Thana seat

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Govind Prasad won the Manohar Thana assembly constituency in Rajasthan, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.

Polling on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25.

According to the Election Commission's website, Prasad won the Manohar Thana seat by a margin of 24,865 votes.

The BJP leader secured a total of 85,304 votes.

