ZPM Chief ministerial face Lalduhoma says, "Confident of forming stable govt" ahead of poll results in Mizoram

Ahead of the counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly election, which will be held on December 4, the chief ministerial face of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and party candidate of Serchhip constituency, Lalduhoma, expressed confidence in the party forming a "stable" government in the state. Speaking to ANI ahead of the counting of votes, Lalduhoma said, "We are confident of forming the government."

He said that the exit poll predictions, released on Thursday, which were based on scientific methodology, "were most reliable." "All the exit poll results point towards us. We do not need any other political party." "Right from the beginning, we have been saying that we are going to have a comfortable majority. We are going to form a stable government" Lalduhoma added.

On the number of seats, the ZPM is hoping to win, he said, "Don't count your chickens before they hatch."(This means don't rely too much on something that hasn't actually happened yet.) Meanwhile Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar said all arrangements and preparations for the counting of votes in Mizoram on December 4 have been completed.

"Our counting day will be Monday, which is December 4, so counting will begin at 8 am and all our preparations are in place because we were prepared for Sunday. We have 12 counting halls and six returning officers. In each hall, depending on the size of the hall and the number of polling stations, we'll have a range of 14-7 tables. Then there will be a separate counting table for postal ballots," Nazuk told ANI. According to the exit polls, the two regional players--MNF and ZPM--are in the race to form government in Mizoram, with most predictions stating that the ruling party led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga has an advantage in the northeastern state while there is also a possibility of a hung assembly.

In elections held on November 7 to the 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front (MNF) faces a challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress and BJP. Following the postponement of the counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas said that the Election Commission of India agreed to the request of social organisations and political parties as "Sunday was devoted to church duties and prayers." (ANI)

