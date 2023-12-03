Annamalai lauds BJP's state units over party's clean sweep in Hindi heartland, says "2024, Modi once more"

As Bharatiya Janata Party leads in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as per the latest trends by the Election Commission of India, BJP chief in Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai praised the state party units for the "exceptional performance". Responding to the latest trends, Annamalai said, "A curtain raiser to the 2024 Parliament elections, the election results for the 4 States reflect the Mood of the Nation & the underlying sentiment of the results reflects that People have chosen the Development Politics of our PM Thiru @narendramodi & has rejected the divisive politics of the I.N.D.I. Alliance."

"Congratulations to @BJP4Rajasthan, @BJP4MP, @BJP4CGState & @BJP4Telangana for this exceptional performance," the BJP chief said in a post on X. Annamalai further said, "18 years of pro-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh proves the successful last-mile deliverance of social welfare measures by the @BJP4MP government."

"The people of Rajasthan & Chattisgarh rejected the Congress party for their Corrupt practices & 10 Janpath-centric politics. From just 6.9 per cent vote share in 2018, @BJP4Telangana has today doubled its vote share to 13.8 per cent. 2024, Modi Once More!," he said in a post on X. The BJP is poised for a dominant performance in the Hindi heartland states, is slated for a two-thirds majority in Madhya Pradesh and is heading towards comfortable victories in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, according to the latest trends from the ECI.

The counting of votes in the four states, which went to the polls last month, started at 8 am on Sunday. The Congress is poised to win Telangana for the first time in a shock for the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi which was in power in India's youngest state for the past 10 years.

The BJP is leading on 161 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 55 of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh and 113 of 199 seats in Rajasthan. Congress, which was seen to have an edge in Chhattisgarh, is leading on 32 seats in the state. In Madhya Pradesh, it is leading on 66 seats and in Rajasthan on 70 seats.

While the Congress will be happy over its expected victory in Telangana, the loss in Hindi heartland states is a cause of worry for the party months before the Lok Sabha polls. Of the large swathe of the Hindi heartland, Congress is in power only in Himachal Pradesh and is part of the government in Bihar. Counting in Mizoram, which went to the polls last month, will take place on Monday. (ANI)

