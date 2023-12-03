Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to Andhra CM, takes stock of preparations to handle approaching cyclone

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 14:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to take stock of the preparations to handle Cyclone Michaung and assured him of all help, officials said.

Modi has also directed top officials to ensure that all possible help is extended to the state.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm, 'Michaung', and is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the IMD said in a bulletin.

