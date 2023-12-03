Left Menu

MP polls: Vaishnaw attributes BJP's good showing to people's faith in PM Modi

The Congress was ahead only on 66 seats.It reflects the peoples faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modis work as well as the work done by the BJP government in MP.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-12-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 14:33 IST
Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party's good showing in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls was due to people's faith in the guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his concern for the poor.

Vaishnaw said people know only Modi can turn India into a developed nation.

The BJP's good showing was also a result of the development work done by the party's ''double engine government'' at the Centre and in the state, he added.

Double-engine is a term used by the BJP for its governments at the Centre and state level, which party leaders claim brings about development due to better synergy.

Initial trends showed the BJP was set to comfortably retain power in MP as it was leading on 162 seats in the 230-member Assembly. The Congress was ahead only on 66 seats.

''It reflects the people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work as well as the work done by the BJP government in MP. It is the faith in the double engine government and work done by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,'' Vaishnaw told reporters.

''Today, people have faith in the guarantees of PM Modi and every individual believes only he can turn India into a developed nation. Only the PM has concern for the poor and this confidence is reflected in the country today,'' he added.

Brushing aside talk ahead of counting that it was going to be a tough fight between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in MP, the Union minister said it was ''visible that BJP was set for a huge victory''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

