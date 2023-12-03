Left Menu

BJP will win all 28 Karnataka seats in Lok Sabha elections: Yediyurappa, seeing assembly poll leads

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 14:41 IST
BS Yediyurappa (FIle Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said the BJP would win all of Karnataka's 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, after the results of the assembly polls today showed the party taking a significant lead in three of four states, for which counting is underway.

Congratulating Prime Minister Natendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda for the imminent victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly polls, Yediyurappa credited them for BJP’s performance.

While the BJP has a clear lead in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, Congress is ahead in Telangana as per latest trends on Sunday. The Lingayat strongman said it was now repeatedly getting clear that there is no opposition to BJP to rule the country, either in the Congress or any other party. ''These (assembly) election results have laid a foundation for Congress to bite the dust,'' he added.

''After these results, we will make a sincere effort to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and gift it to Prime Minister Modi, '' Yediyurappa told reporters. Yediyurappa said he would travel across Karnataka to campaign after the current Karnataka legislative assembly session in Belagavi gets over.

He also said that his son B Y Vijayendra is getting a rousing welcome in all parts of the state after becoming state president, which is an indication of the trust built among people.

Apart from its excellent showing in MP, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, Yediyurappa said, the BJP has performed well in Telangana in 10 seats. Counting is still underway and BJP currently leads in eight seats in the southern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

