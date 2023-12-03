Left Menu

MP polls: CM Chouhan, Cong's Nath, Union minister Tomar ahead, Kulaste trails

The Aam Aadmi Partys MP chief Rani Agrawal is in fourth place after the seventh round of counting in Singrauli.Agrawal, who is mayor of Singrauli, has got 5,484 votes after 11 rounds of counting.The BJPs Ram Niwas Shah is ahead by 16,463 votes against the Congress Renu Shah.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-12-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 14:45 IST
MP polls: CM Chouhan, Cong's Nath, Union minister Tomar ahead, Kulaste trails
Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Even as trends from the initial rounds of counting of Assembly poll votes showed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was all set to comfortably retain power in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste was trailing in Niwas in Mandla district.

He was behind Congress' Chansingh Barkade by 7,581 votes after the 14th round of counting, as per details made available by the Election Commission.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading by a margin of 71,665 votes against his Congress rival Vikram Mastal, an actor famous for his role as Hanuman in a television series, after round 12 in Budhni.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar is leading by 1195 votes against BSP candidate Balveer Singh Dandotiya after the 11th round of counting in Dimani. Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel was ahead of his nearest Congress rival Lakhan Singh Patel by a margin of 15,684 votes in Narsinghpur after the tenth round of counting.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath is leading by 20,274 votes against BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu in Chhindwara, where the 13th round of counting is underway.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is leading by a margin of 28,271 votes against his Congress rival Sanjay Shukla from Indore-1 seat after the eight round. The Aam Aadmi Party's MP chief Rani Agrawal is in fourth place after the seventh round of counting in Singrauli.

Agrawal, who is mayor of Singrauli, has got 5,484 votes after 11 rounds of counting.

The BJP's Ram Niwas Shah is ahead by 16,463 votes against the Congress' Renu Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023