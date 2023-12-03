Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gehlot to hand over resignation to governor Sunday evening: Sources

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 14:55 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to hand over resignation to governor Sunday evening: Sources
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hand over his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra Sunday evening, sources said, after the assembly poll results showed the BJP was set to return to power in the state.

Sources said Gehlot is slated to meet the governor at 5.30 pm.

According to available counting trends in the afternoon, the BJP has won eight seats and is leading on 106, while the Congress has won one seat and is leading on 69 seats. Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023