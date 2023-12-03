Rajasthan elections results: BJP's Vasundhara Raje won from Jhalrapatan

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Rajasthan's Jhalrapatan, Vasundhara Raje won by 53193 votes after the 25th round of counting. Vasundhara Raje is contesting election from Jhalrapatan in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, a constituency she has represented since 2003, is among the top contenders for holding the top post.

Parliamentarian Mahant Balaknath who was fielded in the Rajasthan Assembly polls is also considered a favourite as the chief ministerial candidate. Another contender for the top post is central minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Samaram from Pindwara Abu defeated Congress' Leelaram Grasiya by 13,094 votes in the Rajasthan assembly polls. BJP's Govind Prasad also won by defeating Independent's Kailash Chand by 24865 votes from Manohar Thana (200).

As per the trend by the EC, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 114 seats and Congress with 71 in the state. Raje, who has held two terms as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, is contesting from the Jhalrapatan assembly constituency against Congress veteran Ram Lal Chouhan in the 2023 Polls.

In 2018, the BJP lost the election and Congress once again came to power. Raje, however, retained her bastion, defeating Manvendra Singh of the Congress. Singh is the son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh. the BJP MP and candidate from Tijara Baba Balak Nath is leading from his Tijara constituency, with Congress trailing by a huge margin.

Moreover, the BJP MP leading by a margin of 4807 votes after the 12th round of counting, garnering a total of 64,579 votes so far. Parliamentarian Mahant Balaknath who was fielded in the Rajasthan Assembly polls is considered a favourite as the chief ministerial candidate after the latest trends showed the party comfortably crossing the halfway mark.

BJP leader Diya Kumari is leading in the Vidhyadhar Nagar against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal. Kumari leading by a margin of 56,025 votes after the 17th round of counting, garnering a total of 1,30,231 votes so far.

Vidhyadhar Nagar is constituency number 50 of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Furthermore, BJP MP and candidate from Jhotwara, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is leading against Congress' Abhishek Chaudhary.

Rathore leading by a margin of 36723 votes after the fifteenth round of counting, garnering a total of 123312 votes so far. Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)