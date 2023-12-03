Rajasthan polls: BJP's Diya Kumari wins Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly seat

BJP candidate and Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari won the Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly seat by a margin of 71,368 votes, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.

A member of the erstwhile Jaipur Royal family, Diya Kumari defeated Congress candidate Sitaram Agarwal.

She secured a total of 1,58,516 votes.

Polling on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25.

