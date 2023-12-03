Rajasthan polls: BJP's Diya Kumari wins Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly seat
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 15:01 IST
BJP candidate and Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari won the Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly seat by a margin of 71,368 votes, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.
A member of the erstwhile Jaipur Royal family, Diya Kumari defeated Congress candidate Sitaram Agarwal.
She secured a total of 1,58,516 votes.
Polling on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25.
