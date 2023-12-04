Chhattisgarh: Highest victory margin at 67,719 votes; lowest mere 16 votes

Senior BJP leader and former minister Brijmohan Agrawal registered the highest victory margin of 67,719 votes in the Chhattisgarh assembly after he defeated his nearest rival from Congress in Raipur City South constituency. His party's candidate in Kanker scraped through with just 16 votes.

With this victory, Agrawal became the eighth straight-term MLA and remained unbeaten since 1990.

Agrawal secured 1,09,263 votes against 41,544 votes polled by Congress' Mahant Ramsundar Das. According to political analysts, Congress does not have a leader in the capital of Agrawal's stature. He has nurtured his constituency very well, being in constant touch with his voters and willing to help them when required.

OP Choudhary (Kharsia with 64,443 margin) is the only other leader in the newly elected 90-member assembly who has won by a margin of more than 50,000 votes.

BJP's Vijay Sharma polled the highest number of votes at 1,44,257 compared to other candidates in the state in this election. Sharma defeated senior Congress leader and minister Mohammad Akbar in Kawardha seat by a margin of 39,592 votes.

BJP's Asharam Netam has won the election by the lowest margin of 16 votes in Kanker seat against Congress' candidate Shankar Dhruwa.

Netam, who was elected as an MLA for the first time, got 67,980 votes while Dhruwa got 67,964 votes.

Senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister Singh Deo lost the Ambikapur seat by a thin margin of 94 votes against BJP's Rajesh Agrawal. Singh Deo got 90,686 votes against Agrawal who secured 90,780 votes.

The BJP registered a massive victory in Chhattisgarh polls winning 54 seats in the 90-member assembly. The ruling Congress was reduced to 35 seats, while the Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to win one seat.

