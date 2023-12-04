T'gana: Congress Legislature Party to meet today, likely to elect new leader

The newly-elected Telangana Congress MLAs will meet here on Monday and are likely to elect their Legislature Party Leader.

The meeting will be held in the presence of senior leaders and AICC observers.

After clinching 64 seats in the 119-seat assembly, a delegation of Congress leaders on Sunday met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with the Governor, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had said a meeting of the newly-elected Congress MLAs would be held Tuesday morning.

Anumula Revanth Reddy, the PCC president who led the Congress' charge, finds himself on the brink of chief ministership.

Reddy won from Kodangal constituency with a margin of over 32,000 votes defeating his nearest BRS rival Patnam Narender Reddy. The Congress leader however lost from Kamareddy.

The near 10 year-old rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) came to an end on Sunday, even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tendered resignation from his post, which was accepted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Rao was asked to continue in office till the formation of the new government.

BRS has been ruling the state since 2014, when Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

