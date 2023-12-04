INDIA bloc parliamentary leaders to meet in Kharge's chamber

Parliamentary party leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet in the chamber Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament on Monday ahead of the start of the winter session. The leaders of the block are expected to discuss their floor strategy in Parliament. Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The session is being held a day after the results of assembly polls in four states. BJP won Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Congress won Telangana. The winter session of Parliament is expected to be stormy with the Ethics Committee that probed the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra slated to lay its report on the opening day in Lok Sabha and the opposition parties firm on opposing some bills on the agenda of the government including the Bill to regulate the appointments for the Chief Election Commission and Other Election Commissioners.

The government held an all-party meeting on Saturday for the smooth functioning of the session that will have 15 sittings between December 4 and December 22. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting of floor leaders of political parties in both houses of ParliamentParliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later told reporters that the government is always ready to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under rules by respective presiding officers. He also requested all party leaders for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament.

"We have said that we are ready for discussion, but they will also have to follow the procedure for a structured debate. This is the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha. So there should be a structural debate. Our request is that the House should run smoothly," he said. The government has 21 bills on its agenda for the session including the bills to replace IPC, Indian Evidence Act and CrPC.Congress members said that they will raise issues concerning the people and demanded a discussion on the Ethics Committee report on allegations faced by Mahua Moitra.

The winter session will conclude on December 22. (ANI)

