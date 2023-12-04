Maharashtra: Man found dead inside well in Thane district

A 55-year-old man was found dead in a well in the Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. As soon as the information about the death was received, a team from Kalwa police reached the spot and took custody of the body before sending it for post-mortem.

"We have registered a case in the matter and an investigation is underway," an official of Thane Municipal Corporation said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Saturday, a 62-year-old man was found dead at Retibandar Creek under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover near the Kalwa area of Thane. "The body of the deceased was recovered in Retibandar Creek under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover, near Kharegaon toll naka in the Kalwa area of Thane," an official of Thane Municipal Corporation said.

The Narpoli police officers reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem, the officials informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)