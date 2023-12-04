Left Menu

BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state

BJPs Mizoram unit president Vanlalhmuaka on Monday said that his party will be a part of the next government in the state, as the counting of votes for the 40 assembly seats was underway.Speaking to PTI, Vanlalhmuaka said he was confident that his party will win at least three seats.We are certain that we will win three seats.

Speaking to PTI, Vanlalhmuaka said he was confident that his party will win at least three seats.

''We are certain that we will win three seats. We are expecting more than five seats. Let's wait for the results,'' he said.

''The BJP will participate in the new government which will be formed soon,'' he said.

In the last assembly polls, held in 2018, the BJP had won one seat. The party fielded candidates in 23 seats this time. The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security.

Most of the exit polls have indicated a hung House in Mizoram with no party getting a clear majority.

Though the ruling MNF was a part of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance in the region, and supported the NDA at the Centre, the two parties stayed away from each other in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

