Gain of over 7 per cent in vote share powers BJP to sweep MP

The BJP has registered a spectacular victory in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections by garnering 48.55 per cent votes, a gain of more than seven per cent compared to 2018, which also cemented the saffron party's position in the state's bi-polar politics.

The party got 41.02 per cent of votes in the 2018 elections.

The BJP on Sunday cruised to a two-thirds majority in Madhya Pradesh assembly, winning as many as 163 of the 230 seats in the House, leaving the Congress a distant second at 66.

The Congress' vote share remained almost the same at 40.40 per cent as against 40.89 per cent (2018) as its tally plunged from 114 to 66 seats.

However, a gain of more than 7 per cent votes propelled the BJP from 109 seats in 2018 to 163 seats this time.

In 2003, the BJP got 42.50 per cent votes and won 173 seats, while the Congress got 38 seats with a vote share of 31.6 per cent.

In 2008, BJP's vote share stood at 37.64 per cent with 143 seats. For the Congress, it was 32.39 per cent with 71 seats.

The saffron party got 44.88 per cent of votes in 2013 and bagged 165 seats as against Congress' 58 seats with a 36.38 per cent vote share.

In 2018, the BJP got 41.02 per cent votes and won in 109 constituencies, while the Congress topped the race with 40.89 per cent vote share and 114 seats.

