Mizoram elections: ZPM ahead of MNF in early trends

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) was leading in 17 seats, while the MNF was ahead in 10 as initial trends poured in for the assembly elections in Mizoram on Monday morning, officials said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga was trailing in the Aizawl East-1 seat to ZPM candidate Lalthansanga after the first round of counting. Zoramthanga got 3,074 votes, while Lalthansanga secured 3,714 votes, they said.

Health Minister R Lalthangliana was trailing in the South Tuipui seat, and ZPM candidate Jeje Lalpekhlua was leading.

ZPM's CM candidate Lalduhoma was leading in the Serchhip seat.

The Congress was also leading in two seats and the BJP was ahead in one, officials said.

The counting of votes for the 40 assembly seats in the state began at 8 am, and was being held in 13 centres. Postal ballots were counted first, and from 8.30 am, the counting for votes polled in the EVMs began.

In some of the seats that have a lesser number of voters, only two rounds of counting will be held, but in most of the constituencies, five rounds will be counted.

More than 4,000 personnel are involved in the counting process. In all, there are 399 tables for the EVMs and 56 for the counting of postal ballots.

Polling was held on November 7, and over 80 per cent of the state's 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, were in the fray.

The MNF, ZPM and Congress contested 40 seats each, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls here for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.

