Mizoram DyCM Tawnluia loses to ZMP candidate in Tuichang seat

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-12-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 10:20 IST
Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister and MNF candidate Tawnluia lost to ZPM candidate in the Tuichang Assembly seat, according to the Election Commission.

Tawluia of Mizo National Front (MNF) received 6,079 votes while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate W Chhuanawma got 6,988.

Congress candidate C Lalhriatuia received 1,674 votes while the Independent candidate Lalhmunsiami got only 67 votes, the EC said.

The counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in Mizoram began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela told PTI that the counting was being held in 13 centres across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

