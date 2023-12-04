ZPM surges ahead of MNF in Mizoram polls, Deputy CM loses, CM trailing

Left Menu

Postal ballots were counted first, and from 8.30 am, the counting for votes polled in the EVMs began.In some of the seats that have a lesser number of voters, only two rounds of counting will be held, but in most of the constituencies, five rounds will be counted.More than 4,000 personnel are involved in the counting process.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-12-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 10:27 IST
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) crossed the halfway mark in early trends and was leading in 25 seats, besides winning one, as votes were being counted for the assembly elections in Mizoram on Monday morning, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) was leading in 10 seats, the BJP in three and the Congress in one, it said.

Mizoram has 40 assembly seats, and 21 is the majority mark.

Deputy CM Tawnluia lost to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in the Tuichang seat by a margin of 909 votes.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga was trailing in the Aizawl East-1 seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga after two rounds of counting.

Health Minister R Lalthangliana was trailing in the South Tuipui seat, and ZPM candidate Jeje Lalpekhlua was leading.

ZPM's CM candidate Lalduhoma was leading in the Serchhip seat.

The counting was being held in 13 centres. Postal ballots were counted first, and from 8.30 am, the counting for votes polled in the EVMs began.

In some of the seats that have a lesser number of voters, only two rounds of counting will be held, but in most of the constituencies, five rounds will be counted.

More than 4,000 personnel are involved in the counting process. In all, there are 399 tables for the EVMs and 56 for the counting of postal ballots.

Polling was held on November 7, and over 80 per cent of the state's 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, were in the fray.

The MNF, ZPM and Congress contested 40 seats each, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls here for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.

