People 'apprehensive, worried' by 'one-sided' results in 4 Assembly polls, says BSP chief

A day after the BJP won three of the four Assembly elections, BSP chief Mayawati said the one-sided results in the four states have made people apprehensive, astonished and worried as she convened a meeting of her party members to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha polls strategy.The meeting will be held in Lucknow on December 10.In a series of posts on X Mayawati also said that during the election campaign in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana there was a feeling that these states would see a close fight.

A day after the BJP won three of the four Assembly elections, BSP chief Mayawati said the ''one-sided results'' in the four states have made people ''apprehensive, astonished and worried'' as she convened a meeting of her party members to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha polls strategy.

The meeting will be held in Lucknow on December 10.

In a series of posts on X Mayawati also said that during the election campaign in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana there was a feeling that these states would see a close fight. But the results were completely different, she said.

BJP swept the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, rendering a major loss to the Congress which managed to wrest power in Telangana in the results announced on Sunday.

''It is natural for all the people to be doubtful, surprised and worried when the results of the assembly elections in the four states were one-sided. Considering the entire atmosphere of the elections, such a strange result is a matter of concern for the people and very difficult to accept,'' Mayawati said on X.

''The atmosphere during the entire election was that of a neck-and-neck fight. But the election result being completely different and one-sided is such a mysterious matter that it requires serious thinking and needs to be solved. A terrible 'mistake' in sensing people's mood is a new topic of discussion.'' Asking her party members not to be disheartened by the results, she said, ''All people of BSP fought this election with full strength... They should not be disappointed by such a result and keep trying to move forward by taking inspiration from the life and struggles of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.'' To discuss the ground report of this election and to make preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an all-India meeting of the party will be convened in Lucknow on December 10, Mayawati said.

''The Ambedkarite movement will never lose the courage to move forward,'' the BSP president added.

