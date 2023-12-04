Left Menu

Don't vent frustration of assembly polls defeat inside Parliament: PM Modi to opposition

Ahead of Parliaments Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the opposition not to vent its frustration of the assembly polls defeat inside the House and move forward leaving behind its negativity of last nine years.Speaking with the media outside the Parliament building, Modi said the country has rejected negativity and asserted that the Winter Session was a golden opportunity for the opposition.If I speak on basis of the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for opposition.

Don't vent frustration of assembly polls defeat inside Parliament: PM Modi to opposition
Ahead of Parliament's Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the opposition not to vent its frustration of the assembly polls defeat inside the House and move forward leaving behind its ''negativity'' of last nine years.

Speaking with the media outside the Parliament building, Modi said the country has rejected negativity and asserted that the Winter Session was a golden opportunity for the opposition.

''If I speak on basis of the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for opposition. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years, if they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its views towards them,'' he said.

''A new door could open for them. I am giving them advice even if they are in opposition,'' he said.

''Everyone's future is bright, there is no need to lose hope but please don't vent the frustration of the defeats suffered outside inside Parliament. There would be frustration and disappointment,'' he said. The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland.

The Congress ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana to make it 3-1 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the latest round of Assembly elections billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown.

The Winter session of Parliament is scheduled to have 15 sittings till December 22.

