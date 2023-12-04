South Korea president's economic advisor Choi named finance minister
SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) -
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has named his economic advisor Choi Sang-mok as the new finance minister, Yoon's office said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
