Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana loses to ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua in South Tuipui seat: EC

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-12-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 11:47 IST
Mizoram Health Minister and MNF candidate R Lalthangliana lost to ZPM's Jeje Lalpekhlua in the South Tuipui seat, according to the Election Commission.
Zoram People's Movement nominee Jeje Lalpekhlua got 5,468 votes while Mizo National Front candidate R Lalthangliana secured 5,333 votes.
C Laldintluanga of the Indian National Congress got 2,958 votes.
The counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in Mizoram began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security.
