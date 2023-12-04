BJP candidate K Hrahmo wins Palak seat
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate K Hrahmo won the Palak Assembly constituency defeating his MNF rival K T Rokhaw by 1,241 votes, according to the Election Commission.
Hrahmo got 6,064 votes while Rokhaw secured 4,823 votes.
Indian National Congress candidate I P Junior received 3,729 votes while Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominee K Robinson got 1,378 votes, the EC said.
The counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in Mizoram began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security.
