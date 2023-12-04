ZPM's CM face Lalduhoma wins Serchhip seat by 2,982 votes
Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) CM face Lalduhoma won the Serchhip seat by 2,982 votes, according to the Election Commission.
Lalduhoma got 8,314 votes while J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng of Mizo National Front received 5,332 votes.
R Vanlaltluanga of Indian National Congress secured 4,241 votes, BJP candidate K Vanlalruati got 97 votes while Independent candidate Lalawmpuia Renthlei received 69 votes and Ramhlun Edena got 21 votes.
The counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in Mizoram began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security.
