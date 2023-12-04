ZPM racing to power in Mizoram, Deputy CM loses, CM trailing

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) was racing towards power in Mizoram, having already won 12 seats and leading in 15 others as votes were being counted for assembly elections on Monday, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The ruling MNF has won two seats and was leading in eight others, but several of its senior leaders were either trailing or have already lost.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga was trailing in the Aizawl East-1 seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga after three rounds of counting.

Deputy CM Tawnluia lost to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in the Tuichang seat by a margin of 909 votes. Rural Development Minister Lalruatkima lost to ZPM's Lalnghinglova Hmar in Aizawl West-II seat by 4,819 votes.

Health Minister R Lalthangliana lost to ZPM nominee Jeje Lalpekhlua in South Tuipui seat by 135 votes.

The ZPM's CM candidate Lalduhoma won the Serchhip seat, defeating MNF's J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2,982 votes.

The BJP won a seat, and was leading in another, while the Congress was leading in one seat.

Mizoram has 40 assembly seats, and 21 is the majority mark.

The counting of votes, which began at 8 am, was being held in 13 centres. Postal ballots were counted first, and from 8.30 am, the counting for votes polled in the EVMs began.

In some of the seats that have a lesser number of voters, only two rounds of counting will be held, but in most of the constituencies, five rounds will be counted.

More than 4,000 personnel are involved in the counting process. In all, there are 399 tables for the EVMs and 56 for the counting of postal ballots.

Polling was held on November 7, and over 80 per cent of the state's 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, were in the fray.

The MNF, ZPM and Congress contested 40 seats each, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested the assembly polls here for the first time, fought in four seats. Also, there were 17 Independent candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)