Left Menu

BJP wins 2 Assembly seats in Mizoram

N Chakhai of the Indian National Congress secured 3,607 votes while ZPM candidate K H Beithie got 2,219 votes.The BJP had won one seat in the 2018 Mizoram Assembly election.The counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in Mizoram began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-12-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 13:05 IST
BJP wins 2 Assembly seats in Mizoram
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP won the Palak and the Saiha Assembly constituency in Mizoram on Monday, according to the Election Commission.

BJP candidate K Hrahmo won the Palak Assembly constituency defeating his MNF rival K T Rokhaw by 1,241 votes, the EC said.

Hrahmo got 6,064 votes while Rokhaw secured 4,823 votes. Indian National Congress candidate I P Junior received 3,729 votes while Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominee K Robinson got 1,378 votes.

BJP candidate K Beichhua won the Saiha Assembly seat defeating his MNF rival H C Lalmalsawma Zasai by 616 votes.

Beichua received 6,740 votes while Zasai got 6,124 votes. N Chakhai of the Indian National Congress secured 3,607 votes while ZPM candidate K H Beithie got 2,219 votes.

The BJP had won one seat in the 2018 Mizoram Assembly election.

The counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in Mizoram began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023