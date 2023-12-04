Don't vent frustration of assembly polls defeat inside Parliament: PM Modi to opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the opposition not to vent its frustration over the assembly polls defeat inside Parliament and move forward leaving behind ''negativity'', saying that may change the people's perspective towards them.

Speaking with the media outside Parliament building ahead of the Winter Session, he said the session was a ''golden opportunity'' for the opposition.

''The country has rejected negativity. We always have dialogue with opposition friends at the start of session, we always seek cooperation of everyone. This time also all such processes have been completed,'' he said.

This ''temple of democracy'' is a very important platform for people's aspirations and strengthening foundation of a developed India, Modi said and urged all members to come well prepared and hold thorough discussions on bills so that good suggestions come to the fore.

But if discussion does not take place, the country misses those things, Modi said.

''If I speak on basis of the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for friends in opposition. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years, if they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its perspective towards them. A new door could open for them,'' he said.

''They are in the opposition but still I am giving them good advice,'' Modi added.

The prime minister urged the opposition to come forward with a positive mindset.

''Everyone's future is bright, there is no need to lose hope but please don't vent the frustration of defeats suffered outside inside Parliament. There would be frustration and disappointment, also your colleagues would need to show their strength but don't make this temple of democracy that platform,'' the prime minister said.

''I say on the basis of my experience, I would say change your (opposition) direction a bit, leave the habit of opposing for the sake of opposing. Support constructive things that are in country's interest, debate the shortcomings that are there and you will see that the hatred among the people over such things, that may change into love,'' he said.

Modi said it is a chance for the opposition and they should extend cooperation in Parliament.

''I want to say from the political point of view that it is in your (opposition) interest also to give a message of positivity to the country. It is not good for democracy that your image is of hate and negativity,'' he said.

In democracy, the opposition is equally important and should be capable, Modi said.

The prime minister said, ''2047 -- the country does not want to wait long for becoming developed. This is the feeling in every section of the society. Respecting this sentiment, all members should take forward Parliament proceedings, this is my request to them''.

His remarks come a day after the BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland.

The Congress ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana to make it 3-1 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the latest round of Assembly elections billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown.

In his remarks to the media, Modi said winters may be coming late but the political heat is increasing very fast. ''Only yesterday the election results of four states have come, the results are very encouraging. These are encouraging for those who are committed to the welfare of the common person of the country, who are dedicated to the bright future of the country,'' Modi said.

He asserted that those who move forward on the principles of empowering the four castes -- women, youth, farmers and the poor -- ensure concrete policies for their future and last-mile delivery, receive full support of the people. ''And when there is good governance, complete support for people's interest, then the word anti-incumbency becomes irrelevant. And we are continuously seeing that... some people call it pro-incumbency, some call it good governance, some transparency, while some call it concrete schemes in national interest, but this is being experienced constantly,'' he said.

When the new complex of Parliament was inaugurated, there was a small session and a historic decision was taken but this time there will be an opportunity to work in this House for a longer period, he said.

''It is a new House, perhaps some minor shortcomings in facilities may still be felt. When work goes on for long, the MPs, visitors and media people will also realise that it would be good if some things need to be fixed. And I am sure that under the leadership of the vice president and the speaker, those things are being monitored,'' Modi said. The Winter session of Parliament is scheduled to have 15 sittings till December 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)