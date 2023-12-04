Opposition parties hone strategy against Centre in morning meet

With the beginning of the winter session of Parliament, several opposition parties met here on Monday to forge a strategy to corner the Narendra Modi-led central government on issues of public interest.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the meeting said that they will continue to remain a responsible opposition. ''As the Winter Session of the Parliament begins today, the leaders of like-minded political parties deliberated upon the various pressing issues facing the nation,'' Kharge said in a post on X. ''As a responsible opposition, will stay the course and continue to make the Modi Government accountable,'' Kharge, also the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said. Leaders of various opposition parties met in the morning in Kharge's chamber in Parliament House and deliberated on their joint strategy against the government. They also discussed the issues to be raised in both houses during the winter session.

