Mizoram polls: ZPM gets majority, bags 21 of 40 seats

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-12-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 13:40 IST
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) secured majority in the Mizoram assembly on Monday, winning 21 of the 40 seats and leading in six others as votes were being counted, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The prominent ZPM winners include the party's CM face Lalduhoma who bagged the Serchhip seat by defeating his MNF rival J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2,982 votes.

The ZPM won the Kolasib, Chalfilh, Tawi, Aizawl North-II, Aizawl West-I, Aizawl West-II, Aizawl West-III, Aizawl South-I, Aizawl South-III, Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North, Tuikum, Hrangturzo, South Tuipui, Lunglei West, Lunglei South, Lawngtlai East.

The ruling Mizo National Front won seven seats and was leading in three.

The BJP won Palak and Saiha seats. The Indian National Congress was leading in one seat.

