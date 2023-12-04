Left Menu

Cong MLAs in T''gana resolve to authorise AICC chief Kharge to appoint CLP leader

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 13:47 IST
Cong MLAs in T''gana resolve to authorise AICC chief Kharge to appoint CLP leader
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting of the newly-elected Congress MLAs in Telangana on Monday resolved to authorise AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP). ''All the members of the Congress newly-elected party unanimously resolved to authorise AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint a Congress Legislative Party leader,'' Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters after a meeting of the CLP.

The authorisation would be sent to Kharge and the MLAs decided to go by the decision of the party's top leadership, said Shivakumar, who is one of the AICC observers appointed to coordinate the CLP meetings.

PCC president A Revanth Reddy moved the resolution in this regard and it was seconded by senior MLAs, including Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and D Sridhar Babu, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023