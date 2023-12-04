Cong MLAs in T''gana resolve to authorise AICC chief Kharge to appoint CLP leader

A meeting of the newly-elected Congress MLAs in Telangana on Monday resolved to authorise AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP). ''All the members of the Congress newly-elected party unanimously resolved to authorise AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint a Congress Legislative Party leader,'' Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters after a meeting of the CLP.

The authorisation would be sent to Kharge and the MLAs decided to go by the decision of the party's top leadership, said Shivakumar, who is one of the AICC observers appointed to coordinate the CLP meetings.

PCC president A Revanth Reddy moved the resolution in this regard and it was seconded by senior MLAs, including Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and D Sridhar Babu, he said.

