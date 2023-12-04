MP polls: Highest victory margin of 1,07,047 votes in Indore-2 seat; lowest at 28 in Shajapur

BJP leader Ramesh Mendola won by the highest victory margin of 1,07,047 votes from Inodre-2 seat in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, while party candidate Arun Bhimawad bagged Shajapur seat by the lowest margin of just 28 votes.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP's woman legislator Krishna Gaur also registered victory margins of more than one lakh votes.

The state assembly poll results were declared on Sunday.

The BJP secured a two-third majority in the state assembly, winning 163 of the 230 seats in the House, while the Congress came a distant second at 66.

In Indore-2 seat, Mendola polled 1,69,071 votes as he defeated Congress' Chintu Choukse, who secured 62,024 votes.

Krishna Gaur won from Govindpura seat by a margin of 1,06,668 votes defeating Congress' Ravindra Sahu.

CM Chouhan won his traditional Budhni seat for the sixth time by a record margin of 1,04,974 votes defeating Congress candidate Vikram Mastal Sharma, a poll official said. BJP's Rameshwar Sharma, who won from his traditional Huzur seat, registered a victory margin of 97,910 votes.

Senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava (71) emerged victorious from his pocket-borough Rehli seat for the ninth time in a row by a margin of 72,800 votes, despite having the reputation of not campaigning during elections.

The saffron party's woman leader, Malini Gaud, registered a victory margin of 69,837 votes from her traditional Indore-4 seat, which was earlier won by her husband and former minister late Lakshman Singh Gaud.

BJP's Dr Chintamani Malviya won from Alot seat by a margin of 68,884 votes.

In Shajapur seat, BJP's Arun Bhimavad scraped through by a thin margin of just 28 votes. Bhimawad secured 98,960 votes as he defeated Congress' Hukum Singh Karada, who polled 98,932 votes.

In Mahidpur seat of Ujjain district, Congress' Dinesh Jain defeated BJP's Bahadur Singh Chouhan by a margin of 290 votes.

BJP's Kalusingh Thakur won from Dharampuri seat in Dhar district by defeating Congress' Panchilal Meda by a margin of 356 votes. Narayan Patel of the BJP bagged Mandhata seat in Khandwa district by a margin of 589 votes.

In Timarni seat (Harda district), Congress' Abhijeet Shah won by a margin of 950 votes.

BJP's Rajesh Kumar Verma bagged Gunnaur seat in Panna district by a margin of 1,160 votes, while party leader Vijay Pal Singh won from Sohagpur in Hoshangabad district by a margin of 1,762 votes.

