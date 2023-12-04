Kremlin: Putin to visit 'Russia' exhibition in Moscow
04-12-2023
President Vladimir Putin will visit a major exhibition celebrating the achievements of Russia on Monday, the Kremlin said.
Putin is expected to announce this month that he will run for a new six-year presidential term next March.
