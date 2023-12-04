Left Menu

Taiwan vote must be free from 'outside interference', senior US diplomat says

President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials have warned that China might try to sway voters towards candidates seeking closer ties with Beijing in the Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary vote, which could define Taiwan's relations with its neighbour. The United States is Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier, despite the back of formal ties with the Chinese-claimed island.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-12-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 14:12 IST
Taiwan vote must be free from 'outside interference', senior US diplomat says
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's 2024 election must be free from "outside interference", Washington's top diplomat in Taipei said on Monday, adding that U.S. policy towards the island will remain the same whomever wins. President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials have warned that China might try to sway voters towards candidates seeking closer ties with Beijing in the Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary vote, which could define Taiwan's relations with its neighbour.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier, despite the back of formal ties with the Chinese-claimed island. Sandra Oudkirk, director of the American Institute in Taiwan and de facto U.S. ambassador, said in a speech at National Taiwan University that the United States has deep confidence in Taiwan's electoral processes and democratic system.

"We believe it is for the Taiwan voters to decide their next leader, free from outside interference," she said. "And as I have said many times before, the United States is not taking sides in Taiwan's election, we do not have a preferred candidate and we know very well that we do not have a vote," Oudkirk added. "We support Taiwan's vibrant democracy and look forward to working with whichever leaders Taiwan voters elect in 2024."

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te, currently vice president, is the frontrunner to become Taiwan's next leader, according to opinion polls. China detests Lai, believing him to be a separatist, and has rebuffed several of his offers for talks. Lai's main opponent is Hou Yu-ih from Taiwan's largest opposition party the Kuomintang, which traditionally favours close ties with China but strongly denies being pro-Beijing and says it will also maintain the close U.S. relationship.

China has over the past four years stepped up its military pressure against Taiwan, including staging two rounds of major war games near the island in the past year and a half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023