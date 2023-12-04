Mizoram polls: CM Zoramthanga loses to ZPM's Lalthansanga
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-12-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 14:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Mizoram Chief Minister and MNF candidate Zoramthanga lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga by 2,101 votes in the Aizawl East-1 seat, according to the Election Commission. Lalthansanga secured 10,727 votes, while Zoramthanga got 8,626 votes, it said.
Lalsanglura Ralte of the Congress managed 2,520 votes.
The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lalsanglura Ralte
- Congress
- Zoramthanga
- the Election Commission
- Lalthansanga
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Digvijaya Singh reaches Khajuraho police station with body of Congress worker; stages sit-in protest
PM Modi will not carry out caste census no matter what; Congress can do it: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Rajasthan.
Congress misled bravehearts for decades on issue of One Rank, One Pension: PM Modi at rally in Rajasthan's Churu.
"Life, dedicated duty to country": Congress commemorates former PM Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary
Congress in Rajasthan is like a cricket team in which batsmen are working to run out each other: PM Modi at rally in Churu.