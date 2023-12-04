Mizoram polls: CM Zoramthanga loses to ZPM's Lalthansanga

Mizoram Chief Minister and MNF candidate Zoramthanga lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga by 2,101 votes in the Aizawl East-1 seat, according to the Election Commission. Lalthansanga secured 10,727 votes, while Zoramthanga got 8,626 votes, it said.

Lalsanglura Ralte of the Congress managed 2,520 votes.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security.

