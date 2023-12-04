Left Menu

Mizoram Assembly polls result: ZPM set to form government with majority; BJP says outcome 'unexpected'

00 pm.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 14:47 IST
Mizoram Assembly polls result: ZPM set to form government with majority; BJP says outcome 'unexpected'
Mizoram BJP chief Vanlalhmuaka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has won 26 seats, surpassing the mandatory halfway mark in the 40-seat assembly required to constitute the upcoming government in Mizoram. According to the Election Commission of India, the ZPM secured victory in 25 seats while is leading in two seats at 2:30 pm.

Incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) has marked victory only in seven seats and leading three seats. In a big blow for the ruling Mizo National Front, a constituent of the BJP-helmed NDA, Chief Minister Zoramthanga lost Aizawl East-I seat to Lalthansanga of ZPM by 2,101 votes.

Mizoram's political landscape has been dominated by the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since it attained full statehood in 1987. The President of the MNF and Chief Minister, Zoramthanga has stood out as one of the most prominent figures in this election. He became Chief Minister after the 1998 Assembly polls, ending Congress's 10-year rule. The MNF governed for a decade until Congress won in 2008 and 2013.

Deputy CM Tawnluia lost to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in the Tuichang seat by a margin of 909 votes. Chief Minister Zoramthanga was trailing in the Aizawl East-1 seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga after two rounds of counting. Health Minister R. Lalthangliana was trailing in the South Tuipui seat, and ZPM candidate Jeje Lalpekhlua was leading. Lalduhoma, ZPM's Chief Ministerial candidate, has secured a clear victory in the Serchhip constituency.

Lalduhoma has registered a decisive win in the Serchhip constituency, defeating MNF candidate J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2982 votes. Lalnghinglova Hmar of ZPM emerged victorious in the Aizawl West-II constituency, defeating state cabinet minister Lalruatkima. In Tuichang, ZPM's W. Chhuanawma prevailed over the incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia.

The incumbent MNF registered a win in seven assembly constituencies: Mamit, Serlui, Tuirial, Tuivawl, East Tuipui, West Tuipui and Thorang. The party is still leading in two seats. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept Siaha district bordering Myanmar with K. Beichhua winning the Saiha seat by defeating H.C. Lalmalsawma Zasai of MNF by 616 votes after K. Hrahmo won the Palak seat. This is the BJP's best-ever performance in Mizoram.

Speaking about the performance of the BJP, state party chief Vanlalhmuaka said that the result is "little unexpected" for the party. "...Earlier I said that people expected a hung assembly but after seeing the results, it is a little unexpected but we accept it and we respect the people's mandate....Under the leadership of PM Modi and JP Nadda, BJP is progressing a lot in Mizoram. In 2018, we were getting only 1 seat but now we are about to get 3 seats, we have already secured 2..." he said.

Four major contenders were in fray in the northeastern state, which voted to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7. These include the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP. The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly were held on November 7, with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) facing a stout challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023