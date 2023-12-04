Mizoram Assembly polls result: ZPM set to form government with majority; BJP says outcome 'unexpected'

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has won 26 seats, surpassing the mandatory halfway mark in the 40-seat assembly required to constitute the upcoming government in Mizoram. According to the Election Commission of India, the ZPM secured victory in 25 seats while is leading in two seats at 2:30 pm.

Incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) has marked victory only in seven seats and leading three seats. In a big blow for the ruling Mizo National Front, a constituent of the BJP-helmed NDA, Chief Minister Zoramthanga lost Aizawl East-I seat to Lalthansanga of ZPM by 2,101 votes.

Mizoram's political landscape has been dominated by the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since it attained full statehood in 1987. The President of the MNF and Chief Minister, Zoramthanga has stood out as one of the most prominent figures in this election. He became Chief Minister after the 1998 Assembly polls, ending Congress's 10-year rule. The MNF governed for a decade until Congress won in 2008 and 2013.

Deputy CM Tawnluia lost to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in the Tuichang seat by a margin of 909 votes. Chief Minister Zoramthanga was trailing in the Aizawl East-1 seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga after two rounds of counting. Health Minister R. Lalthangliana was trailing in the South Tuipui seat, and ZPM candidate Jeje Lalpekhlua was leading. Lalduhoma, ZPM's Chief Ministerial candidate, has secured a clear victory in the Serchhip constituency.

Lalduhoma has registered a decisive win in the Serchhip constituency, defeating MNF candidate J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2982 votes. Lalnghinglova Hmar of ZPM emerged victorious in the Aizawl West-II constituency, defeating state cabinet minister Lalruatkima. In Tuichang, ZPM's W. Chhuanawma prevailed over the incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia.

The incumbent MNF registered a win in seven assembly constituencies: Mamit, Serlui, Tuirial, Tuivawl, East Tuipui, West Tuipui and Thorang. The party is still leading in two seats. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept Siaha district bordering Myanmar with K. Beichhua winning the Saiha seat by defeating H.C. Lalmalsawma Zasai of MNF by 616 votes after K. Hrahmo won the Palak seat. This is the BJP's best-ever performance in Mizoram.

Speaking about the performance of the BJP, state party chief Vanlalhmuaka said that the result is "little unexpected" for the party. "...Earlier I said that people expected a hung assembly but after seeing the results, it is a little unexpected but we accept it and we respect the people's mandate....Under the leadership of PM Modi and JP Nadda, BJP is progressing a lot in Mizoram. In 2018, we were getting only 1 seat but now we are about to get 3 seats, we have already secured 2..." he said.

Four major contenders were in fray in the northeastern state, which voted to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7. These include the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP. The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly were held on November 7, with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) facing a stout challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)